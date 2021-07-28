Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.