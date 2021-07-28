Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Tyman stock opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £836.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,436.51. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 175.40 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 509.35 ($6.65).

Get Tyman alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TYMN shares. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.