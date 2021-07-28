IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.25 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $77.25 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,029,909,829 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,911,392 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

