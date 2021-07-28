Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Regal Beloit has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.