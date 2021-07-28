Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 42,869 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.