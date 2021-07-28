Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 42,869 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

