Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

