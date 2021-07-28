Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

