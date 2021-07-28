Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$8.84 and a 52-week high of C$13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.91.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.