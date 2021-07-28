Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:PZA opened at C$11.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$369.23 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.23 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8916526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

