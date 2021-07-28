Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $41.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.