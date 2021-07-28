TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $125.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

TransUnion stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

