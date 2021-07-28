Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.24

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $7.55. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 114,538 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
