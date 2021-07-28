Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.93 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 91,463 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.91. The company has a market capitalization of £52.70 million and a PE ratio of -17.92.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

