Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 14,099 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magal Security Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

