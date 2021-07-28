Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.99. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 53,908 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.96.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.14%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lifeway Foods worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
