TheStreet Downgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to C

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,740.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.25.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

