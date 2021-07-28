Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY21 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$3.050 EPS.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $87.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

