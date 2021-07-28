Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Target Price at $411.16

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $397.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $404.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

