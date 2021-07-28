HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target Raised to $36.00

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.92 million, a PE ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

