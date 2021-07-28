Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in July

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

