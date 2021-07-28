Global Industrial (GIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GIC opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.51. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

