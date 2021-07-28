Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCUCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 target price on shares of Brunello Cucinelli and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

BCUCY opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.