Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.