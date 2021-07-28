Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.27 million. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 3.06. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

ALTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.