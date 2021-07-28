Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

NYSE VRT opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

