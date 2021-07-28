Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in July

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

