William Penn Bancorp (WMPN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

William Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years.

WMPN opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,873.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,617 shares of company stock worth $210,665.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of William Penn Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

