2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of 2U stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.00. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.