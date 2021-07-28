Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 1st

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

