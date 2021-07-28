Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Genocea Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

