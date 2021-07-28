Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 174.34 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £29.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.32. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

