Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 300 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.11 ($2.91).

BARC stock opened at GBX 174.34 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.32. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

