Brokerages Set Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Target Price at $161.50

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.50.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.39. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

