Comparing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) & National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for National Waste Management and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 1 0 3.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.22%. Given 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than National Waste Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Waste Management and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.38 $59.00 million $0.98 32.32

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Profitability

This table compares National Waste Management and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31%

Volatility & Risk

National Waste Management has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats National Waste Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Waste Management Company Profile

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. provides waste management services. It offers recycling initiatives, landfill, roll-off, waste management, and mulch services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, FL.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

