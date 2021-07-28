CPChain (CPC) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $109,147.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00382861 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.09 or 0.01171662 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

