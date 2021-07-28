Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.