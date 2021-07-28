Zel Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00262000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00117637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00139648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001745 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

