Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.66

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 4231171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on PROSY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

