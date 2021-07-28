Royal Bank of Canada Buys 233,118 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 756.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,118 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 666,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 175,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

