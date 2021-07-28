Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 169,775 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $4,761,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 235,912 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

