Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.38 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Daqo New Energy worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DQ opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

