Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 386 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 in the last ninety days. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.