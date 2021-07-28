Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.47. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.