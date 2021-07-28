MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MaxLinear worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,475.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

