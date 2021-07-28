Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 41,591 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1,836.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,591 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 229,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.79. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

