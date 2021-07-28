Needham & Company LLC Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $450.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.89.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $417.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

