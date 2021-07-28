Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

