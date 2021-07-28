Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.18.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.
