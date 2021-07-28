Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPRUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

