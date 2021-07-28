PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 497.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of PPCCY stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.4583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Separately, BOCOM International cut shares of PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

