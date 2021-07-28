Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0216 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $12,682.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

